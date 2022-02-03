New Sports Will Be Featured At The Olympics

The Beijing Winter Olympics kick off tomorrow, and a list of interesting facts includes: A former FAU basketball player will represent the U.S. at the opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics. Brittany Bowe, a 33-year-old speedskater from Ocala, was named one of the flag bearers, along with curler John Shuster. Bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor was originally elected to walk alongside Shuster, but the 37-year-old three-time medalist recently tested positive for COVID-19. Taylor, who is asymptomatic, called Bowe to inform her that she’d be taking Taylor’s place.

There are 223 athletes on the U.S. team, which is a record for the Winter Olympics.

Here are 10 interesting facts about the Games: