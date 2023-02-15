New Springsteen Book Available

A new book Bruce Springsteen photo book is available.

Nicki Germaine captured the Boss and the E Street Band when they were in the “minor leagues” and on the edge of fame over four days in March 1974 at Liberty Hall in Houston, Texas.

The result is “Springsteen: Liberty Hall.”

The Boss wrote the forward for the project.

The book has more than one hundred historic images from the gigs.

