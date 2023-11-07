New Springsteen Book On The Way

There’s a new Bruce Springsteen book coming out this month.

Photographer Lynn Goldsmith, who dated Bruce in the ’70s, has documented his “Darkness on The Edge of Town” era in the new project.

Because Goldsmith had inside access to Bruce and the E Street Band, she was able to capture him and the band in intimate moments, as well as moments when they, as Goldsmith writes, “left everything on the stage to create a musical performance that suggested the failures and glories of being human.”

The Boss wrote the foreword to the book, saying, “These photos remain a record of a time when I truly played for my life, night after night.”

The lavish, 364-page hardcover book is called “Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band – Darkness on the Edge of Town” and is a limited edition of only 1,978 copies, each numbered and signed by Goldsmith.

It’s available to order now, but it’s $730.

Is there ANY book worth $730?