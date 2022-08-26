New stage in Eddie and Alex Van Halen’s hometown to be named after Van Halen

Van Halen in 1978; David Tan/Shinko Music/Getty Images

A performance stage at a new park in Pasadena, California, the city where Alex Van Halen and the late Eddie Van Halen grew up, will be named after the brothers’ famous band at a dedication ceremony Saturday, September 10.

According to Pasadena Now, a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Playhouse Village Park and Van Halen Stage will be held at 9 a.m. PT, followed by a two-hour community celebration.

The Pasadena City Council voted to name the stage after Van Halen following a citywide survey in 2021.

The Van Halen family moved to Pasadena from the Netherlands in 1962, and the siblings formed their famous namesake band in the city in 1972. Eddie died in October 2020 from complications of cancer. He was 65.

Eddie Van Halen Park was the most popular name considered for the park, but the City Council eventually decided that Playhouse District Village Park would be more appropriate. The performance stage was then set to be named Eddie Van Halen Stage, but the Van Halen family requested that the area be named for the whole band rather than just for the late guitarist. The plans then were amended to honor the family’s wishes.

The park, which sits on 1.04 acres of land, also features a children’s play area and a dog run.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.