New star-studded Eric Clapton tribute album due in June

A star-studded and diverse roster of artists has contributed to a new album paying homage to the music of Eric Clapton.

The aptly titled A Tribute to Eric Clapton will be released on June 17 and can be preordered now on CD, as a limited-edition gold-vinyl LP and via digital formats. The album features renditions of a dozen of the guitar legend’s best-known songs, including tunes from his solo career and from his old bands The Yardbirds, Cream, Blind Faith and Derek and the Dominos.

Among the artists featured on the various tracks are Cheap Trick‘s Rick Nielsen, former Paul Revere and the Raiders frontman Mark Lindsay, ex-Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle, original E Street Band keyboardist David Sancious, Arthur Brown, longtime Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre, one-time Thin Lizzy guitarist Snowy White, Great White‘s Jack Russell, former Rainbow singer Graham Bonnet, and Molly Hatchet.

In advance of the album, a cover of Clapton’s 1977 hit “Lay Down Sally” featuring veteran country star Sammy Kershaw and acclaimed session guitarist Albert Lee has been released via digital platforms.

Here’s the full track list for A Tribute to Eric Clapton:

“Cocaine” — Kirk Fletcher & Brian Auger

“Lay Down Sally” — Sammy Kershaw & Albert Lee

“I Feel Free” — Arthur Brown, James Williamson & Rat Scabies

“Sunshine of Your Love” — dUg Pinnick & Eric Gales

“Let It Rain” — Jack Russell & Sonny Landreth

“Wonderful Tonight” — Oli Brown

“Layla” — Molly Hatchet

“I Shot the Sheriff” — Pat Travers, David Sancious & Artimus Pyle

“For Your Love” — Mark Lindsay & Rick Nielsen

“Tears in Heaven” — Ana Popovic

“White Room” — Graham Bonnet & Snowy White

“Can’t Find My Way Home” — Shirley King & Martin Barre

