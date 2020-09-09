New Steve Hackett concert album and video, 'Live at Hammersmith,' due out later this month

Inside Out Music

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett will release a new concert album and video titled Selling England by the Pound & Spectral Mornings: Live at Hammersmith on September 25.

The release documents the final show that Hackett and his solo band played on his 2019 Genesis Revisited tour, which took place on November 29 at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo in London. The show featured the prog-rock guitar virtuoso performing Genesis’ 1973 album, Selling England by the Pound, in it entirety, as well as select songs from his 1979 solo effort, Spectral Mornings, in honor of its 40th anniversary.

Hackett’s set also featured a few songs from his latest solo album, 2019’s At the Edge of Light, and a couple of tunes from Genesis’ 1976 album, Trick of the Tail. In addition, Steve also performed “Déjà Vu,” a unfinished song Peter Gabriel brought to the Selling England by the Pound sessions that Hackett later completed.

Videos of Hackett and his band performing “Déjà Vu” and “Under the Eye of the Sun,” a tune from At the Edge of Light, have been posted at the Inside Out Music label’s YouTube channel.

Live at Hammersmith can be pre-ordered now, and will be available in multiple formats, including a two-CD/Blu-ray/DVD package, two-CD/Blu-ray or two-CD/DVD sets, a four-LP/two-CD box set and digitally. The Blu-ray will feature a 30-minute documentary in addition to the full concert.

Here’s the full CD track list for Selling England by the Pound & Spectral Mornings: Live at Hammersmith:

CD 1:

“Intro”

“Every Day”

“Under the Eye of the Sun”

“Fallen Walls and Pedestals”

“Beasts of Our Time”

“The Virgin and the Gypsy”

“Tigermoth”

“Spectral Mornings”

“The Red Flower of Tai Chi Blooms Everywhere”

“Clocks — Angel of Mons”

“Dancing with the Moonlit Knight”

“I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)”

CD 2

“Firth of Fifth”

“More Fool Me”

“The Battle of Epping Forest”

“After the Ordeal”

“The Cinema Show”

“Aisle of Plenty”

“Déjà Vu”

“Dance on a Volcano”

“Los Endos”

