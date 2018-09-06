New Steve Perry Music? YES! NEW STEVE PERRY MUSIC!!! But that’s not all! A whole new album is coming our way October 5th called “Traces”. So what do you think? Does he still have it? I totally think he does! Let’s hope he does a tour and comes to South Florida! SHARE RELATED CONTENT Cranberries Singer’s Death Ruled An Accident I Am The Walrus (1967) Ellen DeGeneres Announced Title and Premiere of Netflix Stand-Up Special Are You Ready for a Foldable Phone? Bill Cosby’s Walk of Fame Star Vandalized… Again Prince’s Estate SUES Bootleggers!