New Steve Perry Music? YES! NEW STEVE PERRY MUSIC!!!

But that’s not all!  A whole new album is coming our way October 5th called “Traces”.

So what do you think?  Does he still have it?  I totally think he does!  Let’s hope he does a tour and comes to South Florida!

