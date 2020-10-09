New Struts song featuring Def Leppard's Joe Elliott & Phil Collen, "I Hate How Much I Want You," available now

Interscope

A new song by U.K. modern rockers The Struts called “I Hate How Much I Want You,” featuring contributions from Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott and guitarist Phil Collen, is available now as a digital single and via streaming services.



The track, which will appear on The Struts’ upcoming album, Strange Days, begins with a recording of a phone conversation between frontman Luke Spiller and Elliott before exploding into a giant riff.

“When Luke called me up and asked if I fancied lending my voice to The Struts new album I said yes before I even knew what he wanted,” Elliott says. “I’ve been a massive fan of the band since I first heard them so it’s not just a pleasure, it’s an honor to be part of this ‘born in COVID album,’ and what a song! Makes me feel like a kid again every time I hear it!”

Spiller adds, “Phil and Joe really gave the song so much personality to the point it sounds like a timeless glam rock stomper that your mum sang along to in the ’70s.”

Strange Days is due out October 16. It also includes collaborations with Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello, Albert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes and U.K. pop star Robbie Williams.

By Josh Johnson

