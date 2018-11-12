New Study Claims Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat Are Linked to Depression

Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat could be making you depressed.
People who cut back on using social media saw a change in their moods and in how they felt about their lives.
The study was conducted on undergraduate age people.
So why does social media make us feel this way? Because people are putting on a “show” on their timelines and then you start to compare your life to their life or to their “show.”
Don’t want to give up your social media? The study says restricting your time to 10 mins per day per site will help.
Do you agree that social media makes you feel bad about yourself because you start comparing yourself to others?

