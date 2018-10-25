New Study Says Aliens Could Be Living on Mars

It is the question that hovers over our world for so many pundits and skeptics alike. Are we alone? Is there other life out there? One study is suggesting how aliens could be living on Mars.

A new study published in Nature Geoscience suggests that sponge-like creatures could be living beneath the surface of the Red Planet.

New finds of salty subterranean lakes on Mars make it more likely that enough oxygen to support even simple animals, could exist.

The lakes in question are especially concentrated in the poles of the planet. Still, other such lakes could exist on Mars.

What would the discovery of life on Mars mean to you? Does it matter? Have you always believed in alien life beyond our planet?

