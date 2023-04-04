New Teaser Trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Released!

A new teaser trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” was released on Tuesday!

The new clip shows stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Dave Batista revisiting their famous characters.

You can also hear a bit of Spacehog’s 1994 hit “In the Meantime.”

Check out the trailer online now!

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is out on May 5.

What are you hoping to see in this next installment of “Guardians of the Galaxy?” How do you think this will line up with the latest releases in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?