New “The Secret Life of Pets 2” Trailer Is Out

Since yesterday was National Pet Day, it makes sense that we got a new trailer for the upcoming The Secret Life of Pets 2.

In the preview, we get to see more of what our favorite characters feel and think plus what they do when we aren’t around.

Harrison Ford joins the cast as a dog with some advice for our hero, Max.

Patton Oswalt, Kevin Hart, Eric Stonestreet, Tiffany Haddish and Lake Bell also star in the film. The Secret Life of Pets 2 opens on June 7th.

Have you ever put a secret camera on your pet to see what they do when you aren’t at home?