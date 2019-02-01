New to Netflix in February

Feb. 1
About a Boy
American Pie
American Pie 2
American Wedding
As Good as It Gets
Billy Elliot
Dear Ex
Final Destination
Free Rein: Valentine’s Day
Hairspray
Hostel
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Personal Shopper
Pretty in Pink
Russian Doll
Siempre bruja
The Edge of Seventeen
True: Happy Hearts Day
Velvet Buzzsaw

Feb. 2
Bordertown: Season 2
Romance is a Bonus Book

Feb. 3
Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Feb. 5
Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner

Feb. 6
The Soloist

Feb. 8
¡Nailed It! México
El árbol de la sangre
High Flying Bird
Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History
One Day at a Time: Season 3
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2
Unauthorized Living

Feb. 9
The Break: Season 2

Feb. 10
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2

Feb. 11
Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine
Little Women

Feb. 14
Dating Around
Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho

Feb. 15
Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy
The Breaker Upperers
The Dragon Prince: Season 2
The Umbrella Academy
Yucatan

Feb. 16
Black Sea
Studio 54
The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Feb. 21
The Drug King

Feb. 22
Chef’s Table: Volume 6
Firebrand
GO! Vive a tu manera
Paddleton
Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)
Rebellion: Season 2
Suburra: Season 2
The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2
The Photographer of Mauthausen
Workin’ Moms

Feb. 25
Dolphin Tale 2

Feb. 26
Our Idiot Brother

Feb. 27
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Feb. 28
Jeopardy!: Collection 2
The Rebound

