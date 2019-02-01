New to Netflix in February

Feb. 1

About a Boy

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Wedding

As Good as It Gets

Billy Elliot

Dear Ex

Final Destination

Free Rein: Valentine’s Day

Hairspray

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Personal Shopper

Pretty in Pink

Russian Doll

Siempre bruja

The Edge of Seventeen

True: Happy Hearts Day

Velvet Buzzsaw

Feb. 2

Bordertown: Season 2

Romance is a Bonus Book

Feb. 3

Disney’s Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Feb. 5

Ray Romano: Right Here, Around the Corner

Feb. 6

The Soloist

Feb. 8

¡Nailed It! México

El árbol de la sangre

High Flying Bird

Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History

One Day at a Time: Season 3

ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 2

Unauthorized Living

Feb. 9

The Break: Season 2

Feb. 10

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2

Feb. 11

Flavorful Origins: Chaoshan Cuisine

Little Women

Feb. 14

Dating Around

Ken Jeong: You Complete Me, Ho

Feb. 15

Larry Charles’ Dangerous World of Comedy

The Breaker Upperers

The Dragon Prince: Season 2

The Umbrella Academy

Yucatan

Feb. 16

Black Sea

Studio 54

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

Feb. 21

The Drug King

Feb. 22

Chef’s Table: Volume 6

Firebrand

GO! Vive a tu manera

Paddleton

Paris Is Us (Paris est à nous)

Rebellion: Season 2

Suburra: Season 2

The Big Family Cooking Showdown: Season 2

The Photographer of Mauthausen

Workin’ Moms

Feb. 25

Dolphin Tale 2

Feb. 26

Our Idiot Brother

Feb. 27

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Feb. 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 2

The Rebound