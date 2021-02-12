New Tom Petty documentary to premiere during virtual 2021 SXSW Film Festival in March

Rick Rubin & Tom Petty; Tom Petty Legacy, LLC/Warner Music Group

A new documentary called Somewhere You Feel Free, about the making of Tom Petty‘s acclaimed 1994 solo album Wildflowers, will get its world premiere at the 2021 South by Southwest Film Festival, which usually takes place in Austin, Texas, but this year will be a virtual event running from March 16 to March 20.

The movie will present an intimate look at the late singer/songwriter as he worked on what many consider to be his finest album. The doc includes newly discovered archival footage of the sessions.

Somewhere You Feel Free was directed by Mary Wharton, whose credits also include last year’s Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President.

Wildflowers, of course, was reissued as an expansive box set last year under the title Wildflowers & All the Rest.

The documentary has been chosen to be the “Centerpiece Film” at this year’s festival.

Another music-themed documentary that will premiere at this year’s SXSW Film Festival is Under the Volcano, which tells the story of famed Beatles producer George Martin‘s AIR Studios recording facility on the Caribbean island of Montserrat.

The movie will feature interviews with many of the famous musicians who recorded at the studio, including The Police‘s Sting and Stewart Copeland, Dire Straits‘ Mark Knopfler and Guy Fletcher, Duran Duran‘s Nick Rhodes, Jimmy Buffett, Earth, Wind & Fire‘s Verdine White, Black Sabbath‘s Tony Iommi and Deep Purple‘s Roger Glover.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.