New Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers live album to showcase band’s 1997 Fillmore residency

An archival Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers album and box set featuring highlights from the 20-show residency the band played at San Francisco’s famed Fillmore venue in 1997 will be released on November 25.

Put together by Tom Petty‘s estate in collaboration with Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell, Live at the Fillmore (1997) will be available in multiple formats and configurations, including a four-CD package, a six-LP vinyl collection, a two-CD set and a three-LP release.

The four-CD and six-LP versions will feature 58 tracks, including 35 cover tunes. Both packages will come with a booklet featuring rare photos, three custom guitar picks, a replica laminate pass and an embroidered patch.

Live at the Fillmore (1997) features performances recorded during the final six shows of the residency. The band changed the set list every night; in addition to playing plenty of classic Petty & the Heartbreakers originals, they performed renditions of songs by The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, The Kinks, The Everly Brothers, Chuck Berry and more.

Petty and company also welcomed some special guests during the residency, including Roger McGuinn, of The Byrds, and blues legend John Lee Hooker.

“Playing the Fillmore in 1997 for a month was one of my favorite experiences as a musician in my whole life,” Campbell says. “The band was on fire and we changed the set list every night. The room and the crowd was spiritual … AND … we got to play with some amazing guests. I will always remember those nights with joy and inspiration.”

A version of “Listen to Her Heart” has been released as an advance digital track from Live at the Fillmore and a companion music video has been posted on Petty’s official YouTube channel.

You can preorder Live at the Fillmore now.

