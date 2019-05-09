New Tom Petty Video Was Directed By His Daughter

We’re warning you now – you might get emotional watching the new Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers video, which was directed by his daughter Adria.

The video, for the previously unreleased song “For Real”, includes archival footage spanning the late rocker’s legendary career. The song deals with Petty’s reasons for making music, saying “I didn’t do it for no magazine, didn’t do it for no video, never did it for no CEO”

Adria said hearing “For Real” for the first time “hit me pretty hard”. The legend goes that Petty had written the song in his hotel room in 2000 the night before recording it.

“For Real” appears on the recently released Petty compilation The Best Of Everything.

Why is Petty so universally beloved? If you could bring back one deceased rock star, who would it be?