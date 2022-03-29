New “Top Gun” Trailer Released!

We’re finally getting a new look at “Top Gun: Maverick” in a new trailer!

The trailer shows appearances from Tom Cruise being called upon Jon Hamm and with plenty of shots of planes in between.

There is also a special shot of Val Kilmer as his character “Iceman” from the original film.

Go check out the trailer on Paramount Picture’s YouTube channel!

“Top Gun: Maverick” hits theaters on May 27!

Are you excited about the “Top Gun” sequel? Who was your favorite character from the original?