New tour celebrating The Band’s farewell concert, The Last Waltz, scheduled for November

Courtesy of Blackbird Presents

A new edition of the touring celebration of The Band‘s historic, all-star 1976 farewell concert, “The Last Waltz,” will take place this November.

The Last Waltz Tour 2022, which features a star-studded lineup headed by ex-Allman Brothers Band member Warren Haynes and acclaimed producer/bassist Don Was, will kick off with a November 3-4 stand in Port Chester, New York, and is plotted out through a November 20 show in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Tickets for the trek, which features a total of 13 confirmed dates, go on sale Friday, September 16, at 10 a.m. ET.

Other musicians taking part in the tour include The Neville Brothers‘ Cyril Neville, country artist Jamey Johnson, The Radiators‘ Dave Malone, longtime Muddy Waters guitarist Bob Margolin, Dirty Dozen Brass Band drummer Terence Higgins and avant-jazz keyboardist John Medeski. The shows also feature a horn section that will be playing original arrangements created for The Band by late New Orleans legend Allen Toussaint. The trek is sanctioned by founding Band guitarist Robbie Robertson.

“We are counting down the days till we get to see this lineup, performing these songs, in the greatest music celebration of our lives,” says The Last Waltz Tour creator and producer Keith Wortman. “Seeing the audiences sing along to every word at every show as one family is what all of us music fans live for.”

The original Last Waltz concert was held November 25, 1976, at San Francisco’s Winterland venue. Documented for a movie directed by Martin Scorsese, it featured The Band performing with guest artists including Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Eric Clapton, Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Muddy Waters, Neil Diamond, Ronnie Wood, Ringo Starr and Dr. John.

Check out the tour dates at BlackbirdPresents.com.

