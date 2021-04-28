New track featuring David Gilmour and the late Peter Green being released as part of new Green photo book

Rufus Stone Limited Editions Ltd.

Pink Floyd‘s David Gilmour plays guitar on a newly created version of the 1955 Little Willie John song “Need Your Love So Bad,” featuring an archival vocal recording of late Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green, that will be released in conjunction with an upcoming coffee-table book focusing on Green’s life and music.

The book, The Albatross Man, will be released in October 2021, coinciding with what would have been Green’s 75th birthday. It’s available for pre-order now in multiple versions.

The new version of “Need Your Love So Bad” got its premiere at RollingStone.com as part of a YouTube video promoting the book. The track incorporates a 1968 demo of Green singing the tune, which Fleetwood Mac recorded that same year. Another new track also was recorded in conjunction with The Albatross Man, a version of the Green-penned Fleetwood Mac song “Man of the World” featuring Metallica‘s Kirk Hammett on guitar and Mick Fleetwood on drums.

Hammett plays Peter’s famous Les Paul guitar “Greeny,” which Kirk currently owns, on the track. Hammett recorded his part at London’s Abbey Road Studios in January 2020, and then visited Peter to let Green play his old guitar again and listen to the track. Green approved the new recordings of both “Need Your Love So Bad” and “Man of the World.”

The Albatross Man was put together over the course of four years with input from Green, who died in June 2020 at age 73. The 450-page book features considerable material from Green’s archives, including rare photos, as well as images of memorabilia, lyrics, Peter’s drawings and more. It also boasts contributions from Hammett, ex-Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden, former Fleetwood Mac tour manager Dinky Dawson and others.

Visit RufusPublications.com for more information about the book.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.