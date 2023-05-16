New Trailer For ‘Haunted Mansion’

In the most recent teaser for Haunted Mansion, where several eerie specters have descended upon the mansion to frighten and torment, Owen Wilson’s character Kent reacts, “This house is unhinged!” This most recent production from Disney is a remake of the Eddie Murphy-starring 2003 film of the same name, which promises to both delight and frighten audiences.

In the newest Haunted Mansion trailer, a lot seems to be happening: ghosts creep up on the current residents of the mansion and terrify them, the residents consider banding together and performing an exorcism, and a plethora of entities stalk poor Ben Matthias (LaKeith Stanfield) for some strange reason.

The Haunted Mansion teaser trailer, which was previously released, gave viewers a glance into this home of horrors while playing Roy Orbison’s eerie “House Without Windows.” Here, we meet a group of mansion occupants, including single mother Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) and her son Travis (Chase Dillon), who are the current owners of the building. This gives us a more clear notion of what’s going on. According to the trailer, Ben appears to be the main target of the hauntings as he is shown avoiding ice spears and phantom attacks while tumbling down portals that never stop. At least for the time being, there doesn’t seem to be any way out.

Haunted Mansion will be out on July 28th.

