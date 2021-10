A new trailer from King Richard dropped starring Will Smith with a Beyonce track playing in the background. Will Smith is set to play Venus and Serena Williams’ father Richard Williams in the new movie about their lives. ‘Be Alive’ is the name of Beyonce’s new track that is featured on the film’s soundtrack and latest trailer. King Richard is set to be released in theaters and HBO Max on November 19. Do you think that a Beyonce ‘surprise’ album will follow the release of this new movie?