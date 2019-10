We have a full-length preview of the upcoming mystical Pixar movie Onward. Chris Pratt and Tom Holland are the voices of two elf brothers who are on a quest to magically bring their dad back. They have 24 hours to complete the mission. Julia Louis Dreyfuss and Octavia Spencer also star as voices in the movie. Onward hits theaters on March 6, 2020. What is your favorite Pixar film?