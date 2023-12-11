New trailer for the Gloria Gaynor documentary ‘I Will Survive’ released

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

A new documentary about Gloria Gaynor is hitting theaters next year. Gloria Gaynor: I Will Survive, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival last June, will hit select theaters on February 13.

“For the last 40 years I’ve been telling you I will survive,” she says in the new trailer for the flick, referring to her 1970s disco hit, “but I never told you how.”

The film details the ups and downs of Gaynor’s five-decade career and follows the making of her 2019 Grammy-winning gospel album, Testimony.

Gaynor tells People she wants fans to learn “how and why I survive, and that these elements of life, these uplifting, encouraging, inspiring, empowering elements of life are available to them as well.”

She adds, “I found that the song ‘I Will Survive’ has been so encouraging and uplifting to so many people around the world, and it’s the story of my life. So I thought, ‘Let’s give them a little more detail.'”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.