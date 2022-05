We’re getting a new look at the upcoming movie about Elvis Presley.

The new trailer for “Elvis” shows Austin Butler’s take on The King showing complete with hip shaking and a chat with future wife Priscilla.

The film’s trailer also gives fans a look at blues legend B.B. King giving Presley advice and Tom Hanks’ turn as Col. Tom Parker.

“Elvis” hits theaters on June 24.

