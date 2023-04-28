New trailer released for Donna Summer documentary

Courtesy of HBO

The new Donna Summer documentary, Love To Love You, Donna Summer, premieres on HBO next month and folks are getting a new look at the film.

A trailer for the doc has just been released, featuring archival footage, interviews and pictures of the R&B superstar, as well as clips of her famous songs.

The film, directed by Roger Ross Williams and Summer’s daughter Brooklyn Sudano, is described as an in-depth look at the singer, whose voice became “the defining soundtrack of an era.”

Love To Love You, Donna Summer debuts on May 20 at 8 p.m. on HBO and HBO Max.

