NEW TV Starts Tonight! What to Watch?! I’ve Got The Full List Here!

Goodness gracious!  What do I watch live!?  What do I record to watch later? I love this time of year!  New television shows are always such a blast and this week we’re full!  I’ll give you the run down everyday!

My picks to watch live tonight are Dancing With The Stars and Manifest.  I will record Jane Fonda, Magnum P.I. and The Good Doctor for later viewing!

• The 27th season premiere of “Dancing with the Stars” at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.  The cast includes John SchneiderDeMarcus Ware, R&B singer Tinashe“Facts of Life” star Nancy McKeon, and “Harry Potter”actress Evanna Lynch.

• The 15th season premiere of “The Voice” at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.  Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson join Blake and Adam as the judges this season.

• The 12th season premiere of “The Big Bang Theory” at 8:00 p.m. on CBS.

• The second season premiere of “Young Sheldon” at 8:30 p.m. on CBS.

• The second season premiere of “The Resident” at 8:00 p.m. on Fox.

• The documentary special “Jane Fonda in Five Acts” at 8:00 p.m. on HBO.

• The series premiere of the “Magnum P.I.” remake at 9:00 p.m. on CBS.  Jay Hernandez is Magnum and British actress Perdita Weeks plays an athletic, female version of Higgins.

• The second season premiere of “The Good Doctor” at 10:00 p.m. on ABC.

• The series premiere of “Manifest” at 10:00 p.m. on NBC.  A sci-fi drama about a plane that mysteriously disappears mid-flight and lands five years later for the rest of the world, while only a few hours have passed for the passengers on board.

• “Monday Night Football” at 8:15 p.m. Eastern on ESPN.  The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Late Nite TV:

• “Jimmy Fallon” – Mandy Moore

• “Jimmy Kimmel” – Viola Davis

• “Stephen Colbert” – Emma Stone

• “James Corden” – Tiffany Haddish

• “Seth Meyers” – Portugal. The Man

• “Conan” – Bradley Cooper

