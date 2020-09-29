New video gives behind-the-scenes look at Tom Petty's 'Wildflowers & All the Rest' project

Warner Records

With Wildflowers & All the Rest, the long-awaited box set featuring an expanded version of Tom Petty‘s 1994 solo album Wildflowers, getting its release on October 16, a new video preview of the collection has premiered on the late Petty’s official YouTube channel.

The three-minute-plus clip features archival footage shot during the making of the album, as well as audio interviews with Petty, producer Rick Rubin and Heartbreakers members Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench.

When Petty recorded Wildflowers, he had initially hoped to release it as a two-disc set because he had amassed a total of 25 finished songs, but his label talked him out of it. Subsequently, Tom had revealed in multiple interviews that he wanted to put out an expanded reissue, but he died before his plan came to fruition. Wildflowers & All the Rest, which was curated by Tom’s family members, band mates and musical collaborators, fulfills Petty’s vision and then some.

In the video, Petty explains, “We all put our heart and soul into [the Wildflowers session]. It was a big endeavor, the biggest I ever got into.”

He also notes, “Putting out the special edition of Wildflowers with everything that was recorded, that would be something kind of fun to do. Wildflowers double CD, the indulgent version.”

At another part of the clip, Rubin says, “[Petty] very much wanted to release [the expanded album]…He knew that the second half of Wildflowers was an important statement.”

The producer adds, “It’s refreshing. I’m happy that people get to hear this stuff, because it’s really good.”

The Super Deluxe edition of Wildflowers & All the Rest features a total of 70 tracks, including the album’s original 15 songs, nine unreleased songs and 34 unreleased versions of tunes.

You can pre-order Wildflowers & All the Rest now.

By Matt Friedlander

