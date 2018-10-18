New Whitney Houston Exhibit Opens at Grammy Museum in Her Hometown of Newark

The Grammy Museum at the Prudential Center in New Jersey as a new exhibit called, Whitney.

The exhibit will feature never-before-seen artifacts that tell the story of Whitney Houston’s rise from Newark, NJ to stardom.

Some of the items in the exhibit include her childhood bible, photos and stage costumes including the Dolce & Gabbana fur she wore during the My Love Is Your Love tour.

The exhibit opens this Friday.

What artifacts from Whitney Houston would you like to see in the museum?