New Year. New Month. New stuff to watch on Netflix!

Here’s everything coming to the streaming service in January!
Jan. 1
- 17 Again (2009)
- 30 Minutes or Less (2011)
- Abby Hatcher: Season 1
- Blue Streak (1999)
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
- Catch Me If You Can (2002)
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
- Cool Hand Luke (1967)
- Dream Home Makeover: Season 2
- Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
- Enter the Dragon (1973)
- Gimme Shelter (2013)
- Good Hair (2010)
- Goodfellas (1990)
- Gothika (2003)
- Headspace Guide to Meditation
- Into the Wild (2007)
- Julie & Julia (2009)
- Monarca: Season 2
- Mud (2012)
- Mystic Pizza (1988)
- Sex and the City 2 (2010)
- Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
- Sherlock Holmes (2009)
- Striptease (1996)
- Superbad (2007)
- The Creative Brain (2019)
- The Departed (2006)
- The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2
- The Minimalists: Less Is Now
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
- What Happened to Mr. Cha?
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Jan. 2
- Asphalt Burning
Jan. 5
- Gabby’s Dollhouse
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
- History of Swear Words
- LA’s Finest: Season 1
- ¡Nailed It! México: Season 3
Jan. 6
- Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina
- Surviving Death
- Tony Parker: The Final Shot
Jan. 7
- Pieces of a Woman
Jan. 8
- Charming
- The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5
- Lupin
- Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival
- Pretend It’s a City
- Stuck Apart (Azizler)
Jan. 10
- Spring Breakers (2012)
Jan. 11
- CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy
- The Intouchables (2011)
Jan. 12
- Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4
Jan. 13
- An Imperfect Murder
- Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer
Jan. 15
- Bling Empire
- Carmen Sandiego: Season 4
- Disenchantment: Part 3
- Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)
- Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3
- Hook (1991)
- Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1
- The Magicians: Season 5
- Outside the Wire
- Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)
- Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)
Jan. 16
- A Monster Calls (2016)
- Radium Girls (2020)
Jan. 18
- Homefront (2013)
Jan. 19
- Hello Ninja: Season 4
Jan. 20
- Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos)
- Sightless (2020)
- Spycraft
Jan. 21
- Call My Agent!: Season 4
Jan. 22
- Blown Away: Season 2
- Busted!: Season 3
- Fate: The Winx Saga
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2
- So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)
- The White Tiger
Jan. 23
- Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)
Jan. 26
- Go Dog Go
Jan. 27
- Accomplice
- Penguin Bloom
Jan. 29
- Below Zero (Bajocero)
- The Dig
- Finding ‘Ohana
- We Are: The Brooklyn Saints
Jan. 31
- Fatima (2020)
Cobra Kai (Season 3) TBD