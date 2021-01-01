New Year. New Month. New stuff to watch on Netflix!

Here’s everything coming to the streaming service in January!

Jan. 1

17 Again (2009)

30 Minutes or Less (2011)

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak (1999)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2

Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)

Enter the Dragon (1973)

Gimme Shelter (2013)

Good Hair (2010)

Goodfellas (1990)

Gothika (2003)

Headspace Guide to Meditation

Into the Wild (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Monarca: Season 2

Mud (2012)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Striptease (1996)

Superbad (2007)

The Creative Brain (2019)

The Departed (2006)

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)

What Happened to Mr. Cha?

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Jan. 2

Asphalt Burning

Jan. 5

Gabby’s Dollhouse

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

History of Swear Words

LA’s Finest: Season 1

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3

Jan. 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina

Surviving Death

Tony Parker: The Final Shot

Jan. 7

Pieces of a Woman

Jan. 8

Charming

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5

Lupin

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival

Pretend It’s a City

Stuck Apart (Azizler)

Jan. 10

Spring Breakers (2012)

Jan. 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy

The Intouchables (2011)

Jan. 12

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

Jan. 13

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Jan. 15

Bling Empire

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4

Disenchantment: Part 3

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook (1991)

Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Outside the Wire

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

Jan. 16

A Monster Calls (2016)

Radium Girls (2020)

Jan. 18

Homefront (2013)

Jan. 19

Hello Ninja: Season 4

Jan. 20

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos)

Sightless (2020)

Spycraft

Jan. 21

Call My Agent!: Season 4

Jan. 22

Blown Away: Season 2

Busted!: Season 3

Fate: The Winx Saga

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)

The White Tiger

Jan. 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)

Jan. 26

Go Dog Go

Jan. 27

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom

Jan. 29

Below Zero (Bajocero)

The Dig

Finding ‘Ohana

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints

Jan. 31

Fatima (2020)

Cobra Kai (Season 3) TBD