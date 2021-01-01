Beth

By Beth |

New Year. New Month. New stuff to watch on Netflix!

Here’s everything coming to the streaming service in January!

Jan. 1

  • 17 Again (2009)
  • 30 Minutes or Less (2011)
  • Abby Hatcher: Season 1
  • Blue Streak (1999)
  • Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
  • Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
  • Catch Me If You Can (2002)
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
  • Cool Hand Luke (1967)
  • Dream Home Makeover: Season 2
  • Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
  • Enter the Dragon (1973)
  • Gimme Shelter (2013)
  • Good Hair (2010)
  • Goodfellas (1990)
  • Gothika (2003)
  • Headspace Guide to Meditation
  • Into the Wild (2007)
  • Julie & Julia (2009)
  • Monarca: Season 2
  • Mud (2012)
  • Mystic Pizza (1988)
  • Sex and the City 2 (2010)
  • Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
  • Sherlock Holmes (2009)
  • Striptease (1996)
  • Superbad (2007)
  • The Creative Brain (2019)
  • The Departed (2006)
  • The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2
  • The Minimalists: Less Is Now
  • The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
  • What Happened to Mr. Cha?
  • What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Jan. 2

  • Asphalt Burning

Jan. 5

  • Gabby’s Dollhouse
  • The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
  • History of Swear Words
  • LA’s Finest: Season 1
  • ¡Nailed It! México: Season 3

Jan. 6

  • Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina
  • Surviving Death
  • Tony Parker: The Final Shot

Jan. 7

  • Pieces of a Woman

Jan. 8

  • Charming
  • The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2
  • Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5
  • Lupin
  • Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival
  • Pretend It’s a City
  • Stuck Apart (Azizler)

Jan. 10

  • Spring Breakers (2012)

Jan. 11

  • CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy
  • The Intouchables (2011)

Jan. 12

  • Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

Jan. 13

  • An Imperfect Murder
  • Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Jan. 15

  • Bling Empire
  • Carmen Sandiego: Season 4
  • Disenchantment: Part 3
  • Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro)
  • Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3
  • Hook (1991)
  • Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1
  • The Magicians: Season 5
  • Outside the Wire
  • Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)
  • Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)

Jan. 16

  • A Monster Calls (2016)
  • Radium Girls (2020)

Jan. 18

  • Homefront (2013)

Jan. 19

  • Hello Ninja: Season 4

Jan. 20

  • Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos)
  • Sightless (2020)
  • Spycraft

Jan. 21

  • Call My Agent!: Season 4

Jan. 22

  • Blown Away: Season 2
  • Busted!: Season 3
  • Fate: The Winx Saga
  • Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2
  • So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero)
  • The White Tiger

Jan. 23

  • Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce)

Jan. 26

  • Go Dog Go

Jan. 27

  • Accomplice
  • Penguin Bloom

Jan. 29

  • Below Zero (Bajocero)
  • The Dig
  • Finding ‘Ohana
  • We Are: The Brooklyn Saints

Jan. 31

  • Fatima (2020)

Cobra Kai (Season 3)  TBD