New year, new romance for Lady Gaga?

ABC/Rick RowellIs Lady Gaga kicking off 2020 caught up in a new romance?

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the star rang in the New Year in Las Vegas after performing her Jazz + Piano residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM and then sitting in with her bandleader Brian Newman's regular performance at the venue's NoMad Restaurant.

But the paper reports that in addition to singing with Newman and doing a sexy dance with his wife, a burlesque star, Gaga was also seen making out with a "dark-haired, bearded man known only as Michael" as 2020 arrived. In fact, the paper captured the smooch on video.

Gaga was spotted kissing the man later on that night as well, before leaving with him hand-in-hand and getting into a waiting SUV.

As the paper puts it, "The two acted in a way consistent with an ongoing romance."

Last year, Gaga was linked to audio engineer Dan Horton, but their relationship seemingly ended in October. Prior to that, in February of 2019, she'd ended her engagement to Christian Carino.

