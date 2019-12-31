New Year’s Foods That Promise Prosperity

New Year’s Day is approaching and many people have different foods they eat every year to promote prosperity. Eating 12 grapes simultaneously at midnight on New Year’s is a tradition in many Latin countries. Peas and lentils represent money because they are round like coins. Many people in the South were raised to eat black-eyed peas with greens and cornbread to represent New Year’s prosperity. The greens are the color of money and the cornbread reminds people of gold. In some communities, peas are a part of a good luck soup. Pork, noodles, whole fish and pomegranate seeds are seen as foods you should eat to ring in the new year. Does your family have a New Year’s eating tradition?