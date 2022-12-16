New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ To Feature Duran Duran, New Edition

The annual “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” show from Times Square will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest and will feature legendary bands from the 1980s and 1990s, a BTS member and a TikTok sensation will ring in 2023.

The newly inducted Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame band will perform their hits, “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “The Reflex,” and “Rio.”

R&B boy band New Edition will perform a medley of hits to celebrate their 40th anniversary.

BTS’ J-Hope will perform his solo song, “Chicken Noodle Soup,” and the band’s “Butter.” Jax, a popular Tik-Tok user, will perform the songs “Victoria’s Secret” and “90s Kids.” Farruko, a rapper and singer from Puerto Rico, will perform. There will also be other performances and check-ins from New Orleans and Disneyland.

“New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” will air on December 31st on ABC.

What are your New Year’s Eve plans?