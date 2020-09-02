New Yes live album, 'The Royal Affair Tour,' due in October; features guest appearance by John Lodge

Cover: Roger Dean/BMG

This fall, Yes will release a new concert album documenting a show the band played in Las Vegas during their all-star 2019 package trek The Royal Affair.

The Royal Affair Tour, Live from Las Vegas features the prog-rock legends delivering a 10-song set that includes selections from their back catalog spanning from 1970 through 1980.

Among the songs are such classics as “I’ve Seen All Good People,” “Roundabout” and “Starship Trooper,” as well as deeper cuts like “Tempus Fugit,” “Going for the One,” “Siberian Khatru” and “Onward.”

The performance, which took place on July 16, 2019, at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel, also featured renditions of two cover songs Yes recorded during its early years — Richie Havens‘ “No Opportunity Necessary, No Experience Needed” and Paul Simon‘s “America” — as well as a version of John Lennon‘s famous peace anthem, “Imagine.”

The “Imagine” performance features guest vocals by The Moody Blues‘ John Lodge, who was one of The Royal Affair tour’s opening acts. The song was included in the set because longtime Yes drummer Alan White played on the original track.

White says of The Royal Affair Tour album, “[It’s] a welcome new chapter in the wide expanse of YES live recordings. I hope you enjoy it.”

The Royal Affair Tour, Live from Las Vegas initially will be released on October 2 exclusively through Yes’ official online store before getting a wide release on October 30. The album will be available a CD digi-pak, a two-LP vinyl set and in digital formats. The physical versions also will feature a 12-page booklet.

The Yes-headlined Royal Affair tour also featured Lodge and his solo band, Asia and Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy joined by guest singer Arthur Brown.

Here’s the album’s track list:

“No Opportunity Necessary, No Experience Needed”

“Tempus Fugit”

“Going for the One”

“I’ve Seen All Good People”

“Siberian Khatru”

“Onward”

“America”

“Imagine”

“Roundabout”

“Starship Trooper”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.