New York City Rhythm: Barry Manilow kicks off new Broadway residency tonight

STILETTO Entertainment

On Friday night, Barry Manilow will be feeling the "New York City Rhythm," as he returns to his hometown for a 17-night engagement on Broadway. Barry's played the Great White Way a number of times before, and he says there's nothing like it.

"I love a Broadway house," he tells ABC Radio. "Not just because Broadway is Broadway and I'm a New Yorker...but I'm so used to playing arenas for thousands of people. I love a small, intimate room. I can relax, I don't have to scream and yell. I can connect with an audience...because they're right in my lap. I just love it."

Adds Barry, "It's not just another theater in another town. This is where it all happens! So yeah, it's very exciting."

As for what he'll play, Barry says nothing but the hits.



"This time I decided I would do as many of those pop songs as I can fit into the time allotted," he reveals. "There were years where I did Big Band medleys, and show tune medleys and loads of album cuts...a lot of the fans just loved it, because they were so sick and tired of the hits! But this time, I thought, 'If I can I squeeze in all of them in one show [it'd be great.]'"



While Barry's in New York, he's planning to see some other Broadway shows -- but he also wants to make a personal pilgrimage.

"I want to go back to where I was born. I haven't done that in a long time," he tells ABC Radio. "I was born in Brooklyn, in Williamsburg, which has, I'm told, now become very fancy-schmancy!"

He laughs, "When I grew up there, it was not fancy-schmancy. But I'd love to see that."





