New York Considers Banning Testing for Marijuana Usage During Employment Screening

A New York City councilman has filed legislation that if passed, would prevent employers from testing employees for marijuana use during the hiring process.

The bill was filed by Jumaane D. Williams just one month after Gov. Andrew Cuomo filed a bill to legalize marijuana for recreational use.

“We need to be creating more access points for employment, not less,” Williams said in a tweet. “As we move toward legalization, it makes no sense that we’re keeping people from finding jobs or advancing their careers because of marijuana use.”

While the bill does seek to eliminate the test, the test will still exist for those seeking work in certain fields such as such as the law enforcement field, emergency responders, and positions requiring the people to operate heavy machinery.

Read the full bill here.