New York Subway Singer Joined By Ed Sheeran Mid-Song: ‘You Just Made My Day’

In a video posted on Instagram by @subwaycreatures, singer Mike Yung from New York City can be seen singing “Eyes Closed” by Ed Sheeran at the Church Avenue station in Brooklyn.

A few minutes later, Sheeran comes up from behind Yung and joins him in singing the song. “Oh wow,” Yung says, hugging Sheeran. “You just made my day.”

“I fu__ing love you,” Sheeran told Yung as he offered him two tickets to his Monday night show.

Yung’s performances from New York subway stations have gone viral more than once. In 2017, he auditioned for Season 12 of “America’s Got Talent” and made it to the semifinals. In the quarterfinals, he sang Sheeran’s hit song “Thinking Out Loud.” A video of him singing the same song in a subway station has been watched over 5 million times.

Which artist would you like to do karaoke with? What song would you sing?