New York Yankees offering Jerry Garcia Bobblehead giveaway on what would’ve been Garcia’s 80th birthday

Courtesy of New York Yankees

If you’re a Grateful Dead fan who also happens to like the New York Yankees, here’s some cool news for you: The first 1,000 fans who purchase a special-event ticket to the Yankees’ August 1 home game will receive a collectible Jerry Garcia Bobblehead doll.

The promotion takes place on what would’ve been the late Garcia’s 80th birthday. The doll depicts Garcia with gray hair and a gray beard holding a guitar and wearing a Yankees home jersey, complete with pinstripes, the team’s interlocking NY logo on the front and the number 80 on the back.

Tickets to the game, which will feature the Yankees facing off against the Seattle Mariners, are available now at MLB.com. A portion of every ticket sold will be donated to The Grateful Dead’s Rex Foundation charity, which supports people involved with creative endeavors in the arts, sciences and education.

Fans can pick up their doll at Yankee Stadium by heading to the Bobblehead redemption table located on the Field Level next to Gate 2 up to one hour after the game’s first pitch is scheduled to be thrown.

It’s worth noting that a number of Grateful Dead fans have taken exception to the Yankees-themed Garcia Bobblehead, with some pointing out in the comments of a post on Jerry’s Facebook page that, as a native of the Bay Area, the legendary musician was a big San Francisco Giants fan.

Garcia died August 9, 1995, at the age of 53.

