New YouTube initiative to remaster classic videos by Lady Gaga, Janet Jackson, Maroon 5 and more

YouTube is working with Universal Music Group to remaster some legendary videos -- over 100 to start with, with a goal of 1,000 by 2020. The clips will be upgraded from the original versions that were designed to be watched on tube TVs with mono speakers, so they'll look great on your computer, mobile screen or TV screen.

Best of all, the new versions will retain the same URLs, view counts and likes of the originals, so no artists will be cheated out of a chance to join YouTube's billion-view club.

To find out if you're watching a remastered video, just look for the word #Remastered in the description.

Among the videos that are newly remastered now: Lady Gaga's "Bad Romance," "Poker Face" and "Paparazzi," Lady Antebellum's "Need You Now," Tom Petty's "Free Fallin'," The Spice Girls' "Wannabe" and "Say You'll Be There" and Maroon 5's "Harder to Breathe," "This Love," "She Will Be Loved," "Sunday Morning" and "Misery."

Also on the list: Lionel Richie's "Dancing on the Ceiling," Meat Loaf's "I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)," Smash Mouth's 'All Star," Boyz II Men's "End of the Road" and 'I'll Make Love to You," Janet Jackson's "What Have You Done for Me Lately" and "When I Think of You," No Doubt's "Don't Speak," and OneRepublic's "Apologize" and "Secrets."

