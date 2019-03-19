New Zealand expected to ban assault weapons following mosque shootings

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed that the government of New Zealand has agreed to reform in the country’s gun laws following last Friday’s deadly mass-shooting at two mosques which left 50 dead.

Prime Minister Ardern spoke Monday evening after her weekly cabinet meeting confirming to reporters that ministers had agreed “in principle” to reform gun laws.

Despite previous talks of banning semi-automatic weapons she has not confirmed it at this time but did provide a date in which the information surrounding the new gun laws will be announced.

“Within ten days of this horrific act of terrorism we will have announced reforms which will, I believe, make our community safer,” she said.”I strongly believe that the vast majority of gun owners in New Zealand will agree with the sentiment that change needs to occur.”

On Monday, popular New Zealand e-commerce website TradeMe ended the sale of semi-automatic guns on its online marketplace, according to CNN.

“We have listened to public sentiment following Friday’s terrorist attack in Christchurch and decided to remove all semi-automatic firearms sales and parts associated,” TradeMe wrote in a statement.

This, as well as reports, indicate that New Zealand officials will announce a ban on assault weapons in the given period.

The terrorist attack appeared to have been carried out by a white nationalist who posted a racist manifesto online and streamed footage of the killings on Facebook-live.

The 28-year-old suspect Brenton Harris Tarrant was remanded and will appear in court April 5.

