Newly single Adele is putting her son first: "Her whole life revolves around him"

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for NARASAdele and her husband may have split, but she’s determined to keep things civil for the sake of their six-year-old son Angelo.

“Adele’s son is everything to her. Her whole life revolves around him,” a source tells People.

The insider adds, “I just can’t see her divorce getting messy because she’s so careful when it comes to her son. She’s always five steps ahead in terms of how a decision will affect him.”

Adele has long kept Angelo out of the public eye.

“She takes him to the park or on a hike and to birthday parties for his friends,” another source says. “It’s clear that she tries to create a happy and normal childhood for Angelo.”

The singer announced her split from Simon Konecki last weekend, after seven years together.

"Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly," Adele's rep told ABC Radio in a statement. "As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

