Newlyweds Killed In Chopper Crash Departing Wedding Ceremony

They were married for less than a day and then they died in a horrible helicopter crash.

The NTSB is investigating a helicopter crash that killed the newlywed couple in Texas as they left their wedding ceremony over the weekend.

Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman Byler died in the crash in Uvalde, along with their pilot.

The Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office says the crash was reported around midnight on Saturday night.

Numerous agencies responded, including the DPS, the Border Patrol, Uvalde fire and EMS, the San Antonio Fire Department, and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Newlywed couple killed TWO HOURS after tying the knot https://t.co/xCytrVNIEo — Michael Jay Alagar (@AlagarMichael) November 5, 2018

They found the wrecked aircraft around daybreak. The newlyweds were both seniors at Sam Houston State University.