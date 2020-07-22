Next edition of The 80s Cruise moved to 2020; lineup includes Belinda Carlisle, Human League & many more

Courtesy of Entertainment Cruise Productions LLC

The 2020 edition of The 80s Cruise, the star-studded nautical music festival featuring performances by a variety of stars from the early MTV era, took place just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S., but fans planning to set sail on next year’s installment of the extravaganza will now have to wait till 2022.

Organizers of the cruise have announced that the next edition will take place from March 5 to March 12, and will feature a lineup that includes Go-Go’s singer Belinda Carlisle, The Human League, 38 Special, Berlin Featuring Terri Nunn, ABC and Morris Day & The Time.

The ship will set sail from Port Canaveral, Florida, and will visit Nassau in The Bahamas, Charlotte Amalie on St. Thomas, and St. Maarten before returning to port.

Other artists slated to perform include A Flock of Seagulls, Modern English, John Cafferty and the Beaver Brown Band, Jack Russell’s Great White, The Alarm, John Parr, The Sugarhill Gang, Johnny Hates Jazz and Dire Straits spinoff group Dire Straits Legacy.

The excursion also will feature appearances by original MTV VJs Mark Goodman, Nina Blackwood and Alan Hunter. In addition to more than 50 concerts, the cruise will offer wine tastings, interviews with the artists, pool parties, and a variety of ’80s-themed activities, including karaoke, trivia contests, costume parties, poolside aerobics and much more.

In conjunction with the cruise’s theme, ’80s music videos and movies will play non-stop in all the cabins.

For more details, visit The80sCruise.com.

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.