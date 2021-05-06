Next Rock Legends Cruise rescheduled for February 2022, lineup includes Deep Purple, Styx & more stars

Courtesy of Native American Heritage Association

The ninth installment of the star-studded Rock Legends Cruise originally was supposed to set sail in February of 2021, but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and now is scheduled to take place next year.

The rocking music extravaganza will embark from Port Canaveral, Florida, on February 14, 2022, and will stop in Nassau in the Bahamas on February 16 before returning to port on February 18.

Deep Purple and Styx will be headlining the Rock Legends Cruise IX, and the lineup also features Don McLean, ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder, Blue Öyster Cult, The Outlaws, Lita Ford, Warrant, Savoy Brown, former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle and his solo band, Frank Marino & Mahogany Rush and famed blues guitarist Walter Trout.

In addition, Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde‘s Black Sabbath tribute group Zakk Sabbath, and The Immediate Family, a band featuring the famed session musicians Danny Kortchmar, Waddy Wachtel, Leland Sklar and Russ Kunkel, are on the bill.

You can reserve your cabin for next year’s cruise now and find out more details about the event by visiting RockLegendsCruise.com/RLC9.

