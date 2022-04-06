NFTs featuring photos of Jon Bon Jovi, Eddie Van Halen and more rockers being auctioned off in May

Fin Costello/Redferns; Larry Marano/Getty Images

A new NFT collection featuring photos of various famous artists taken by legendary rock photographer Neil Zlozower, as well as signed prints of the pics, will be up for bid via an online auction taking place Monday, May 16, at JuliensAuctions.com.

The sale, dubbed “FU Rock’n’Roll Portraits: Neil Zlozower Premier NFT Collection and Signed Prints,” will feature 45 one-of-a-kind NFTs boasting images of Jon Bon Jovi, Eddie Van Halen, Steven Tyler, Def Leppard‘s Joe Elliott, Ozzy Osbourne, Slash, Mötley Crüe, Joan Jett, Judas Priest‘s Rob Halford, KISS‘ Eric Singer, Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ Chad Smith, Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong, Poison‘s Bret Michaels, Ronnie James Dio and more. Every pic captures the famed rockers holding up their middle fingers to the camera.

Each lot will include a digital version of the photo as an NFT minted on the Ethereum blockchain that also will include audio narration from Zlozower, as well as a print of the pic signed by the photographer.

The auction will begin at 11 a.m. PT on May 16. Julien’s Auctions now accepts a variety of cryptocurrencies as payment. Visit JuliensLive.com to check out all of the lots.

Zlozower began his photography career over 40 years ago, and his images have appeared on the covers and/or in the pages of such popular magazines as Rolling Stone, Guitar Player, Metal Hammer and Guitar World.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.