A tropical wave is forecast to emerge off the west coast of Africa late today and then move westward at 15 to 20 mph for the

next several days. Environmental conditions could become more conducive for some development of the wave early next week over the

central tropical Atlantic Ocean.

You might recall that Hurricane Andrew formed off the coast of Africa in mid-August 1992.

Andrew was a Category 5 Atlantic hurricane that struck the Bahamas and Florida August 24th 1992, the most destructive hurricane to ever hit the state until Hurricane Irma surpassed it 25 years later.

So far there have been five named storms during the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane season…quieter than usual because of cooler ocean temperatures according to weather experts.

We will continue to watch the tropics and alert you to any further developments on 850WFTL.

HC:

The post NHC: Tropical Wave Emerging off Coast of Africa appeared first on 850 WFTL.