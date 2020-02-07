Niall Horan forecasts March release for new album, 'Heartbreak Weather'; listen to new song now

Capitol Records

The forecast for new Niall Horan music is in. The singer's sophomore solo effort, Heartbreak Weather, is set for a March 13 release.

To celebrate the announcement, Niall also dropped a brand-new song Friday: “No Judgement” -- using the British spelling of “judgment” -- along with an accompanying video.

The clip features Niall observing an elderly couple who have been together so long that they love each other completely free of any judgment, no matter how weird they get.



“No Judgement” is just one piece of the Heartbreak Weather journey, as Niall says he wanted to tell a story from start to finish with this album.

“With Heartbreak Weather, I wanted to tell the story that was in my head, hopefully lead people down the storytelling lane of an album track listing versus just ‘I’m gonna skip to the next one,’” he explains in a statement.

Heartbreak Weather also features the lead single “Nice to Meet Ya.” Niall kicks off a world tour with special guests Lewis Capaldi and FLETCHER on April 20 in Nashville.

