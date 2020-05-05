Nic Cage May Have Just Nabbed the Most Nic Cage Role of His Career Thanks to Tiger King

Actor Nicolas Cage has been tapped to roar into the role of Joe Exotic, from the Netflix docuseries Tiger King. The eight-episode scripted series will follow Exotic’s journey to keep his animal park as well as how he built the Joe Exotic persona. In addition, the series will follow how Exotic lost himself to a character of his own creation. Joe Exotic is currently serving time in federal prison for numerous violations at his G.W. Zoo in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, and was convicted of hiring somebody to kill Carole Baskin, who runs his Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida. Do you think Nicolas Cage is the man to pull off the eccentricities and mannerisms of Joe Exotic?