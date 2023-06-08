Nice Job California! Rod Stewart Hates LA So Much He’s Selling Mansion!

Rod Stewart has decided to sell his beautiful and luxurious LA mansion for $70 million.

According to real estate sources, the 78-year-old superstar is selling his sizable 3-story compound in one of the most prestigious gated communities, North Beverly Park.

The 9-bedroom, 14-bath residence, which is situated on more than 3 acres of property, was built for Rod in the 1990s by renowned L.A. architect Richard Landry.

The mansion features a formal dining room that can accommodate up to 20 people, a screening room, a library, a family room, a leisure room, a gym, and a hand-painted bar.

There is also a pro-sized tennis court that can be changed into a soccer field, an outdoor kitchen, a fireplace, and an extravagant fountain on the property.

Additionally, there is a state-of-the-art gym and a 3-story guest home with 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 2 living rooms in it.

(DailyMail)