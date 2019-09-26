Nick Cannon Gets His Own Daytime Talk Show

Nick Cannon is getting ready to add another TV hosting gig to his resume. When Cannon filled in for Wendy Williams, it was a blessing in disguise. Many thought he was coming for Wendy’s job, but he has his own thing through his production company, Ncredible Entertainment. In 2020, Cannon will be hosting his own daytime TV talk show, making him the only black male host since The Steve Harvey Show got the ax! Nick says, After leaving “America’s Got Talent, I wanted to focus on developing my own talk show. I’ve always dreamed of a platform where I can speak to America and discuss pop culture, as well as the topics on everyone’s minds. When I had the opportunity to guest host at my good friend Wendy Williams’ show this year, I experienced the energy and excitement of a daytime talk show and instantly knew I found my audience. Will you watch Cannon’s show?