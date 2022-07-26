Nick Cannon welcomes 8TH BABY

I guess we can all say that Nick Cannon is loadedddddd.

He just welcomed a fresh baby boy with model Bre Tiesi yesterday.

“I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth,” Bre wrote on Instagram. “This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely.”

The model had some thoughtful words for Nick: “Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you.”

We’re very happy for the pair, and can’t wait to see what Nick does next!